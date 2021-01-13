Coworkers raise funds to buy new car for secretary from New York

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia thanked a fellow worker with a new car.

Catherine Weatherbee has worked as a secretary for 20 years and recently lost her car. The staff came together and raised money to get her a new one.

They were going to surprise her for her 60th birthday last month. But when Weatherbee contracted COVID-19, the surprise was delayed until this week.

“She’s such a selfless soul and she gives to everyone around her, you can’t help but love her,” Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Nicholas Loffredo said.

“This is my family — UMMC,” Weatherbee said. “I have no family out in the public, but I have a family here.”

About 50 people donated to the GoFundme to help get her a new car.

