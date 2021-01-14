COVID vaccination site to open next week at Plattsburgh Airport

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — Starting next week, a vaccine site will take center stage at the Plattsburgh Airport. It’s one of 20 designated sites that will serve as regional vaccination centers in New York.

“It allows us to begin to see where our future is moving, and that is forward,” said Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

Cashman says the site will be on the airport’s campus, but not inside the airport itself. Instead, it will be set up similar to drive-thru testing sites. But New Yorkers can’t just stop-by for the vaccine. He says they must make an appointment in advance, and can do so using an online portal. Cashman urges people to be patient, though, because right now, the demand for the vaccine far outweighs the supply.

“It’s just simply the truth that there is still not enough vaccine from the federal government so it can be distributed corner to corner throughout the state,” he said.

Cashman says specific details are still in the works, but New York state will be handling prioritization of the doses and Plattsburgh residents can expect more information on the rollout later this week.

“I call upon all of the public when its your turn, please come forward and get vaccinated,” Cashman said. “That is how we get back to normal.”