COVID-19 Report Card now shows data for school districts

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s “COVID-19 Report Card” database is now live.

The online database shows positive test results for each school district. Those who use the database can see the totals for each district, and see the numbers for each individual school building.

In order to keep updated numbers, school districts are supposed to report any new numbers each day.

Take a look at information on local schools’ opening plans and colleges across the state.

