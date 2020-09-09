COVID-19 cases at SUNY Oneonta grow to 684

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 were found at SUNY Oneonta.

Since the fall semester began, 684 students have tested positive. So far, no employees have tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 151 students are isolating on campus while 43 are quarantined waiting on test results.

