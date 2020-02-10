Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

school-closings-and-delays_1542195140338.png

Court system looking for court officers

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State court system is urgently looking for new court officers, especially in upstate districts.

The state exam for the court officer position is in April. Applications for the exam need to be filed by February 26. Starting saraly is $51,000/

Click HERE to learn more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play