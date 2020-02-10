ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State court system is urgently looking for new court officers, especially in upstate districts.
The state exam for the court officer position is in April. Applications for the exam need to be filed by February 26. Starting saraly is $51,000/
Click HERE to learn more.
LATEST STORIES:
- Queensbury floral shop has been selling flowers since 1893
- Push continues to keep legal pot out of state budget
- Albany police chief, police union address recent shootings
- Stewart’s Shops ditching plastic bags
- Court system looking for court officers