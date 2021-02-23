Court of Appeals orders Seneca Nation to pay $400M+ in casino revenue to New York

(WIVB) — On Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the Seneca Nation is obligated to pay casino compact funding. In 2013, the state reached an agreement that meant only Seneca Nation casinos would operate in New York, but the state slater alleged that Seneca Nation was not paying what they owed for exclusive rights.

According to the lawsuit, Seneca Nation owes around $435 million and nearly $100 million of that is for local governments. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response was nothing short of stern. “The court’s decision was clear, and after years of delays, multiple appeals, and multiple court losses, it is high time the Seneca Nation follows the law and pays what they owe,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo’s budget director, Robert Mujica, says that local communities should expect big payouts after this decision.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also made a statement Monday, saying the city is pleased with the court’s decision. He also said that a significant portion of the money owed was earmarked for Buffalo.

Seneca Nation says they are reviewing the decision and discussing options.