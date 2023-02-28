ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of county officials from across New York gathered in Albany on Tuesday to call on state leaders to reject a proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget.

County delegates said the proposal would intercept $625 million in federal Medicaid funding that is traditionally shared with counties, and instead, funnel it into the state.

“So, right now, I have an $8.2 million deficit because the state — in the budget proposal — is taking that money,” Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy said. “Not including the $40 million they owe me, so that’s like $48.2 million on the table for the taxpayers of Albany County.”

County leaders are evaluating several other proposals in the governor’s budget that would impact local governments, including the cost of counsel attorneys and the property tax foreclosure process.