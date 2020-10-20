COVID-19 hot spot with 7% positivity in Central New York, according to Governor

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for the media to give an update on COVID-19 numbers across the state.

One worrisome spot is Cortland County, which has a 7% rate of infection on Monday. The rest of the state has an overall infection rate of 1.2%. The so-called microclusters or red zones of Rockland County, Orange County, and Brooklyn, have an infection rate of 2.9%. When those numbers are compared to the rest of the U.S., 48 states have a higher infection rate than New York.

Incredible context:



NY, once the world’s epicenter of COVID, has the 3rd lowest rate of positivity 8 months into this fight pic.twitter.com/gb2CK3oO83 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) October 19, 2020

Below is a breakdown of infection rates by region:

New York City: 1.3%

Capital District: 0.8%

Central New York: 2.1%

Finger Lakes: 1.4%

Long Island: 0.9%

Mid-Hudson Valley: 1.7%

Mohawk Valley: 0.4%

North Country: 1.3%

Southern Tier: 1.8%

Western New York: 1.2%

Orange County: 1.8%

Rockland County: 2%

Kings County: 1.4%

Cortland County: 7%

According to Cuomo, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death of Americans. Coronavirus has killed more Americans this year than stroke, lower respiratory disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.

LATEST STORIES