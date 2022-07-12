ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local corrections officers are fed up and demanding action from state lawmakers. Guards from the Coxsackie Correctional Facility rallied outside their union headquarters on Hackett Boulevard in Albany on Tuesday.

They said their facilities are understaffed, and officers are working long hours in violence conditions. The union said it’s a statewide issue that’s only gotten worse since lawmakers passed the HALT Act, which restricts solitary confinement.

Union president Michael Powers said he wants lawmakers who support the HALT Act to spend time in their prisons to see first hand what officers experience.