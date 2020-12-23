Coronavirus update from Gov. Cuomo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira police officer Eduardo Oropallo was arrested on charges of second degree assault arising out of the investigation into the death of Gary Strobridge by the Office of New York's Attorney General. AG Letitia James released the following statement on the indictment:

Attorney General James launched the investigation into the death of Gary Strobridge in August 2019 in her office’s capacity as special prosecutor in cases where an unarmed civilian dies during an encounter with police.