Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY drop below 1,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since mid-March, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is below 1,000.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday morning that the number had fallen to 996.
“Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now. Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart. #NewYorkTough,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Quarantine-themed “Inactive Wear” clothing line benefits Glens Falls Hospital
- Attorney General sues Saugerties dump owner for ‘flagrant’ violations of environmental law
- Police reform bills at impasse in Congress
- President Trump stumps in Wisconsin
- Easy to get to waterfalls of the Mid-Hudson region