Corning’s Centerway Square named best Public Square in the country

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Centerway Square has been voted Best Public Square in the U.S. in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for 2021.

Nominees for all 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contests are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today. All voting is digital and the rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day. After four weeks of voting, the contest closes.

“We are so excited and honored to have Centerway Square named the #1 Public Square in the USA Today’s10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for 2021,” says Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director for Corning’s Gaffer District. “It is a refreshing reminder of the extraordinary beauty and experiences awaiting everyone as they begin to plan their adventures in 2021.”

In April 2013, Corning’s Centerway Square was named one of the 15 Most Beautiful Town Squares in America by Travel + Leisure.

“I grew up in a small town,” says Kevin Costello, President of Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes. “Now that I am older I have a lot of those ‘I remember doing that as a kid’ moments when I am in a spot we all frequented in my hometown. Centerway Square is that spot for many in Corning. The cool thing about that is families are still making those moments right now and will be saying ‘I remember . . .’ about Centerway years in the future.”

“We are a downtown filled with wonderful small businesses that are poised and ready to welcome customers,” add Fabrizi. “They are investing everything into providing a safe and memorable place to make beautiful memories!”