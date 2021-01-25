Corning Museum of Glass judge ‘Blown Away’ by response to Season 2 Netflix premiere

(NEWS10) — On Friday, “Blown Away,” the glassblowing competition series featuring glassmakers from The Corning Museum of Glass, returned for a second season on Netflix. NEWS10 spoke to Rob Cassetti, the museum’s senior director, about his role in helping to select the winner of the competition.

Rob Cassetti as guest judge on Blown Away Season 2. (Courtesy: marblemedia)

The Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG), which houses the world’s most comprehensive collection of glass, the library of record on glass, and one of the top glassmaking schools in the world, has served as a key consulting partner for the series since its conception. When the first season of Blown Away launched in the summer of 2019, CMoG was invited into the spotlight, bringing to the program its expertise in an artform that much of the world was discovering for the first time through the show.

“We are so pleased to again partner with marblemedia to put glass in a global spotlight,” said the Museum’s president and executive director, Karol Wight, of CMoG’s relationship with the Canadian production company behind Blown Away. “Watching new audiences around the world embrace glassblowing because of this series has been exciting, and we look forward to seeing that enthusiasm grow with the release of a second season.”

When season two premiered on Jan. 22, it introduced a new group of 10 glassmakers from around the world as they competed for the title of “Best in Glass.” An ending to a 20-year career at CMoG, shortly before his retirement from the Museum senior director Rob Cassetti served as the final guest evaluator, helping to select the winner of the competition.

Glassblowing featured on Blown Away Season 2. (Courtesy: marblemedia)

When asked about a Blown Away Season 3, Cassetti said you’ll have to wait and see.

“It feels like I’ve come full circle,” said Cassetti, who developed the Museum’s hot glass programming. “When we first launched our demo at the Museum, we called it the ‘Hot Glass Show,’ and put our makers on a stage. We knew glass was inherently exciting and we wanted to bring that to our visitors. So now for the Blown Away series to capture that magic, bottle that energy, and to share it with the world through Netflix it’s really unbelievable, and it was a joyful honor for me to be part of it.”

Want more “Blown Away”? The museum is hosting an exhibit of work made during Season 2, featuring one object from each of the 10 contestants. The exhibit Blown Away: Season 2 opened on the museum’s West Bridge the day the show launched.