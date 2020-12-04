Corning Inc.’s new glass vials to aid in fight against COVID-19

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A company in the Southern Tier is assisting in the fight with COVID-19.

A recent design of glass by Corning will be a structure for vaccine vials. It will play an important role in getting the vaccine to more people as quickly as possible.

According to the Corning website, the glass vials are made from a special glass that will be called Valor, and the process has taken the company 10 years to produce.

In June 2020, Corning was granted $204 million to increase the manufacturing of the vials.

Throughout the fight for a vaccine, New York pharmaceutical company Pfizer also signed a long-term purchase agreement with Corning for Valor Glass.

With the continuing talk of administering the vaccine to millions of Americans. In Albany Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo displayed how the vaccine will come once it’s shipped from Pfizer and said they have already begun planning for distribution in the state, saying New York will hit the ground running when the vaccine is ready.