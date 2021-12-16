Cornell University specialist talks proposed farm overtime change

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State farmers are anxiously waiting to hear from the state about whether they’ll move forward with lowering the threshold for overtime. The decision to lower overtime is now in the hands of the wage board—and the Department of Labor will address the issue at a meeting on January 4.

Dr. Richard Stup, an agricultural workforce specialist at Cornell University, was on hand at NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo to talk about the proposed changes.

Cornell University recently published a study on the effects of New York’s proposed overtime laws on agricultural production costs and competitiveness.

