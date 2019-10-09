Cops want to bag robber wearing bags as disguise

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are asking for help after three businesses were robbed in one day.

Niagara Falls Police are looking into the possibility that the same man is responsible for robbing three Niagara Falls businesses in less than 24 hours. In video from inside the 7-11 on Pine Avenue near 29th Street, the man demanded money but was refused by the clerk, who eventually chased him out the door.

Then, just over three hours later, Frankie’s Donuts on Portage Road was held up by a similar suspect with plastic on his head and a hand pointing what could be a gun.

“I can’t understand why somebody would be that desperate and risk going to prison for a long period of time for self-gratification that they’re only gonna get for a short time,” resident Howard Harrison said.

“Either they’re on drugs or they’re broke,” resident Thike Jackson said. “The crime’s not bad here. People just provoke other people to do things and that’s how it goes.”

At the Sunoco Express on Main Street, it was about 10 a.m. Monday when a man walked in, told the clerk ‘I’m a crazy person,’ demanded money and Newport cigarettes, and on the way out said ‘I’m sorry Ma’am.'”

In all cases, it’s a thin white male wearing bags over his head, hands, and sometimes feet.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Joe Picone, who works in Niagara Falls said. “I think things need to change right now.”

“It’s a shame. I mean it’s a beautiful place,” Craig Longinotti, who works in Niagara Falls said. “We have tourists coming in and out right across the street. They don’t want to see that. They’re coming in trying to explore and see the beautiful Falls and they don’t want to deal with none of that.”

“The crime in Niagara Falls isn’t as bad as people think. It’s just some bad people doing the wrong things,” Harrison said. “It doesn’t reflect on the whole city itself. It just reflects on some of the people that do it and a lot of times it has to do with something they need for a quick fix.”

“You never know. People are wacko sometimes,” Longinotti said. “You can’t read a book by the cover.”