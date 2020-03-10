Containment area to be set up around New Rochelle community

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the state is creating a containment area around a community in New Rochelle.

The containment is an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus in an area that has become New York’s largest concentration of COVID-19 cases.

A synagogue in New Rochelle has become the epicenter of an outbreak in Westchester County and accounts for 108 of New York’s 173 coronavirus cases. That synagogue is now in the center of the containment area.

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker spoke Tuesday afternoon about the importance of limiting the spread of the virus.

“We know where the sort of the center of the activity has occurred from the information the public health and the epidemiology investigation from the beginning of the Westchester-New Rochelle outbreak, and we felt that a mile of, a radius of a mile, from that spot would be effective in an effort to try to decrease the spread.”

The new policy will take effect on Thursday and remain in place through March 25.

