Construction workers rally against wage theft

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of construction workers from across New York state gathered at the Capitol on Monday to call on lawmakers to pass a bill that would protect workers in the industry from “wage theft.”

They are demanding that negligent contractors, who leave workers without owed wages, overtime or benefits, be held legally accountable in the state.

The bill would make general contractors of a private construction project jointly responsible for wages in violation that would happen on their job site.

Currently, contractors of a private construction project are not legally responsible. Workers can only bring an action against the subcontractor, who often doesn’t have enough assets for the creditor to seize when the court orders the debt be repaid.