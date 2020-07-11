Concessions allowed to open at NY beaches

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State will allow concessions to open at ocean and lakefront beaches on Sunday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the decision came after meeting with health offices and reviewing COVID-19 data throughout the state.

The Governor reminded New Yorkers and visitors that they must adhere to social distancing guidelines, including wearing a face mask. He is also calling on local governments to enforce the guidelines.

