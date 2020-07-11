Concessions allowed to open at NY beaches

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State will allow concessions to open at ocean and lakefront beaches on Sunday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the decision came after meeting with health offices and reviewing COVID-19 data throughout the state.

The Governor reminded New Yorkers and visitors that they must adhere to social distancing guidelines, including wearing a face mask. He is also calling on local governments to enforce the guidelines.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG