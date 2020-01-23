Comptroller’s office releases list of school districts in fiscal stress

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Comptroller’s office released a list of school districts in fiscal stress. Several of them are in the Capital District.

School districts were rated for the 2019 fiscal year which ended on June 30 and put into one of three categories to indicate their level of fiscal stress: susceptible to fiscal stress, moderate stress or significant stress.

The Comptroller’s office says Fort Edward Union Free School District is in significant fiscal stress with a fiscal score of 80. This is a much higher score than the previous fiscal year ending 2018 when they had a fiscal score of 26.7.

Albany City, Cohoes City School and Rensselaer City school districts were all labeled susceptible to fiscal stress with fiscal scores of 38.3, 41.7 and 38.3 respectively.

“Some of New York’s school districts are in fiscal trouble. While there are a number of factors causing their fiscal stress, each district should address these problems today,” says N.Y.S. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Rensselaer City School District has been struggling with fiscal stress for two years running. Last year’s report for the fiscal year ending 2018 revealed a fiscal score of 28.3.

Statewide the Comptroller’s office says four school districts are in “significant fiscal stress” and that seven additional schools were labeled in fiscal stress for the school year ending 2019.

A complete list of school districts and their fiscal scores can be found here.