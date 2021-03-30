College sports fans allowed in stands Friday in limited capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that fans will be allowed back in the stands in a limited capacity on April 2.

Intercollegiate sports at large-scale venues that hold more than 1,500 attendees indoors or 2,500 attendees outdoors can host up to 10% indoor or 20% outdoor capacity. All fans must present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test result or completed COVID-19 immunization prior to entry.

Small-scale college sports venues can host spectators at 2 per player, or social gathering limit of 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors; with recent negative test or immunization, increases to 150 people indoors or 500 people outdoors. New York State Governor’s Office

Colleges and universities that host spectators for sporting events at large-scale venues must notify and coordinate with their respective state or local health department, aligning with the state guidance for professional sports competitions with spectators.

Small-scale college venues that host intercollegiate, intramural, or club sports can host spectators at either two fans per player, or the social gathering limit of 100 attendees indoors or 200 attendees outdoors. However, if the school or venue requires all attendees to present proof of a recent negative test result or completed immunization prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 attendees indoors or 500 attendees outdoors. A maximum occupancy limit of 50% remains in effect, pursuant to the state guidance for sports and recreational activities.

“College athletics not only provide opportunities for entertainment and community pride, but also plays a critical role in helping drive local economies,” Governor Cuomo said. “COVID has had a devastating effect on many aspects of our lives, and college athletics was not immune. While athletes have been able to resume competition in recent months, it hasn’t been the same without fans in the stands cheering them on. Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are now in a place where we can begin allowing them to return to games as well. As New York continues its work to beat back COVID and expand vaccine access statewide, we will continue to re-open different aspects of life through a science-based approach so we can return to normal as safely as possible.”

Spectators at college sporting events must adhere to strict health protocols, including social distancing, face coverings, and health screening. All retail, food services, and athletic activities must follow existing state guidance for their applicable operations.