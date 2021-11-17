Clown-masked robber in Oneida County no laughing matter

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR) — New York State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at about 2:53 a.m. Wednesday at the Circle K Gas Station on State Route 365 in Verona.

The suspect is described as a black female, about 5 foot to 5 foot 2 inches tall, wearing a clown mask and all-black clothing. The suspect displayed a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

