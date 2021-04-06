NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s world-famous Coney Island amusement parks will open their gates to guests once again on Friday after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic. The highly anticipated reopening comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in February that outdoor amusement parks in New York could welcome guests back at 33% capacity starting April 9.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and Luna Park in Coney Island are set to reopen Friday at 11 a.m. and will be open on weekends through May. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the parks will be open seven days a week.

This will be the Coney Island amusement parks’ 101st season. They weren’t able to celebrate the 100th anniversary last year, as parks were closed for all of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Face coverings, temperature checks and frequent cleanings of rides and common areas will be mandatory to keep returning visitors safe. Also new this year, tickets will be sold in advance while the parks operate with staggered entries and exits.