Clogging group dances into the hearts of nursing home residents

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 1988, Hill Country Cloggers has been entertaining people across the Capital Region. When the pandemic cancelled all of their performances, they turned to technology to spread the joy of their dancing with those who need it most.
The group, ranging in age from child to senior, got together to make a Christmas video performance to send to nursing homes, in the hopes of rising their spirits once again.
After the positive response, they’re putting together another video for St. Patrick’s Day.
Did you know cloggers wear a special set of taps on their shoes to create a unique type of sound? The Hill Country Cloggers wear a double plated jingle tap with a buck toe so they can make as much noise as possible.
