Clinical trial begins in NY for possible COVID-19 treatment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A clinical trial, evaluating the effectiveness of a medication used to treat moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis on the coronavirus, will begin at medical centers in New York.

Regeneron and Sanofi expect to have up to 400 patients, with severe symptoms, participating in the trial, Regeneron said on their investor page Monday.

“To initiate this trial quickly, so that the results may inform evidence-based treatment of this ongoing pandemic, Regeneron and Sanofi have worked closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, also known as the FDA and BARDA,” said Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D.

Yancopoulos said data from China indicated the drug may help curb the lung’s overactive inflammatory response to COVID-19. He also said Regeneron is working quickly to develop a vaccine and treatment specific to the virus.

LATEST STORIES: