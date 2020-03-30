Clarkson University waives standard test scores

POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the coronavirus pandemic affecting several aspects of education, Clarkson University will be giving students applying for Fall 2021 admission the option to not to submit their standardized test score.
Students can still choose to submit, but there will be no impact on their application review if they exclude SAT or ACT scores.
LATEST STORIES:
- FDA approves mask sterilization plan at Ohio lab
- Six Flags Darien Lake delays opening due to pandemic
- Rochester donut joint pays viral tribute to Dr. Fauci
- When are schools opening? It could be a while
- Florida pastor arrested for packed services despite ‘safer-at-home’ order