Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Clarkson University waives standard test scores

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the coronavirus pandemic affecting several aspects of education, Clarkson University will be giving students applying for Fall 2021 admission the option to not to submit their standardized test score.

Students can still choose to submit, but there will be no impact on their application review if they exclude SAT or ACT scores.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak