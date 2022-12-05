A new program is waiving the civil service exam for candidates interested in becoming custody officers.

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A new state program is attempting to combat staffing shortages at county jails across New York. The program is allowing 12 counties to hire custody officers without the requirement of having to pass a civil service exam.

Participating counties include Broome, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Saratoga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, and Yates. The goal of removing the civil service exam is to encourage applicants who may struggle with written or oral components of the exam, but otherwise, qualify to work as a custody officer.

Instead, candidates will be evaluated based on training and experience. Those who live in participating counties can contact their respective county’s personnel department for more information.