City, police of Syracuse sued for denying access to misconduct complaints

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) has filed a lawsuit against the City of Syracuse and its police department, saying it had been denied access to certain police misconduct complaints despite state law.

NYCLU says it had a request into the police department in September seeking records and Syracuse Police denied those requests. The requests were for police misconduct complaints that both did and did not result in disciplinary action for the officer.

According to the lawsuit, the city later denied an appeal. A NYCLU spokesperson says, “The Syracuse Police Department cannot ignore the fact that 50a was repealed and police transparency is essential to police accountability.”

Section 50a of the Civil Rights Law, a provision that had been used to shield police disciplinary records from public view for decades, was repealed by Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers last year.

NYCLU says the requests were part of a statewide campaign in which they filed Freedom of Information Law requests with 12 police departments in New York.

Neither Syracuse Police nor the city have responded to the suit.

In order to receive funding, Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed police agencies across the state to redraft its policies. Syracuse Police have already submitted their reform plan to the state, in which they say that by this time next year, the city will create and publish an annual report on the use of force.