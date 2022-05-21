BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been one week since 10 people were killed and three wounded in a violent act of white supremacist terrorism at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The City of Buffalo will observe a moment of silence today on the steps of City Hall to honor the 13 victims of the mass shooting.

The 123-second moment of silence will begin at 2:28:57 p.m. and end at 2:31:00 p.m.

Following the period of silence, the bells of Queen City houses of worship will ring 13 times to honor the victims of this tragic attack.

Remembering who we lost:

Roberta A. Drury, 32

Margus D. Morrison, 52

Andre Mackniel, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Young, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Those recovering:

Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55