Chobani kicks off Nourish New York program

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Upstate New York’s Chobani Greek Yogurt is helping put food on the table for people in need.

The company is kicking off its Nourish New York initiative to help re-route New York’s surplus of agriculture products to people who need them most.

The first truckload of product is headed to Island Harvest, Long Island’s largest hunger relief organization and member of Feeding America.

The $25 million Nourish New York program was launched by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in late April and provides funding to New York food banks so they can buy excess products from farmers and dairy manufacturers.

