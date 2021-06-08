Child Victims Act advocate concerned over Adult Survivors Act as written

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Time is running out for the Adult Survivors Act to get passed this legislative session, and some advocates are getting concerned about the hold up in the state Assembly.

The lookback period for child victims has already been approved with the Child Victim’s Act, but the problem comes in when a person has been abused as an adult. Some advocates believe this bill is the solution but one prominent advocate for the Child Victims Act said the bill needs revision before its passage.

“I’m not against 18 and above getting justice, what I am against is the loopback in the Child Victim’s Act is flawed. Many victims have not been able to get justice because their cases do not involve an institution or a wealthy abuser,” Gary Greenberg, Founder of Protect NY Kids Founder, said.

However, advocates for the bill believe this is the only chance for survivors of sexual harassment or abuse to get justice after that statute of limitations has run out.

“What it is is trauma-informed legislation because victims don’t operate on an arbitrary timetable set by policy,” Elizabeth Crothers, Co-Founder of the Sexual Harassment Working Group, said.

The Adult Survivors Act gives victims 18 years and older the opportunity to seek justice through a civil case even past the statute of limitations.

“What it does is allow for reality,” Crothers said.

Some advocates and survivors like Elizabeth Crothers said the lack of movement in the assembly has happened before with similar bills.

“I’m waiting to be pleasantly surprised at them breaking the pattern, what isn’t surprising is what’s happening right now,” Crothers said. “Advocates are a lot concerned, me being one of them, and we’ve been concerned”

The assembly is scheduled to have until end of the day on Thursday, June 10 to pass the act. Greenberg told News10 that he believed the Assembly could be holding off on the bill because of the alleged flaw in the lookback.

The Adult Survivors Act passed unanimously in the NY Senate but that’s not always an indication of its passage in the assembly.