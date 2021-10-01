Child manipulated to fabricate sexual allegations against innocent man

New York News

by: Thad Randazzo

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man in Clayville has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor after giving false information to investigators.

On August 29, the New York Mills Police Department received a call from Brett Nowlan, 41, who reported that an unnamed man was allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old child. Due to the young age, the case was handed over to the OCSO and the Child Advocacy Center.

After conducting a more thorough investigation, rather than confirming that the allegations were true, it was learned that child involved was in-fact directed by Nowlan to “fabricate” the story of sexual abuse against the unnamed man.

On October 1, Nowlan was arrested and charged with the following:

  • One Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

He was arraigned at the Utica City Court and released on his own recognizance. 

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19