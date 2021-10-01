Child manipulated to fabricate sexual allegations against innocent man

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man in Clayville has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor after giving false information to investigators.
On August 29, the New York Mills Police Department received a call from Brett Nowlan, 41, who reported that an unnamed man was allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old child. Due to the young age, the case was handed over to the OCSO and the Child Advocacy Center.
After conducting a more thorough investigation, rather than confirming that the allegations were true, it was learned that child involved was in-fact directed by Nowlan to “fabricate” the story of sexual abuse against the unnamed man.
On October 1, Nowlan was arrested and charged with the following:
- One Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)
He was arraigned at the Utica City Court and released on his own recognizance.
