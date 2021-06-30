Child hospitalized after being run over by lawnmower in WNY

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 6-year-old boy was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight after being run over by a riding lawnmower in Canandaigua.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a 69-year-old man was backing up a John Deere mower when the 6-year-old ran up behind it, trying to get the man’s attention. Investigators say the man did not notice the child approach.

Investigators say the mower deck ran over the child’s lower right leg. The first deputy and trooper on the scene applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

The child was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital, taken into surgery, and is listing in stable condition.