Rep. Chris Collins resigns ahead of change of plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday

New York News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Could Chris Collins be changing his plea?

A change of plea hearing for Collins, his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Collins resigned from Congress ahead of his court appearance.

Previously, all three pleaded not guilty in the insider trading case against them.

Collins served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company.

According to a criminal complaint, Collins learned of the negative results of some clinical trials for the company, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public, federal prosecutors say.

