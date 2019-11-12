Chancellor admits to delay in informing Syracuse University community about racist graffiti

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s Chancellor is admitting to a delay in informing the campus about racist graffiti found inside a student residence.

Last Thursday, racist graffiti was found on the fourth and sixth floors of Day Hall. Students alerted authorities, and the school’s Department of Public Safety has been investigating the incident.

In a letter to the campus community, Chancellor Kent Syverud writes: “It’s clear that the members of the leadership team should have communicated more swiftly and broadly. I am disappointed that didn’t happen in this case.”

At a student meeting Monday night attended by NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith, SU students expressed disappointment in the University’s communication and transparency.

Syverud also updated the community on the investigation into the source of the graffiti. He claims that several people have been interviewed, and Syracuse’s Department of Public Safety and the Syracuse Police Department are following up on possible leads.

Monday night, Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the New York State Police to offer its resources to the investigation.

In Syracuse Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo characterized the comments as “anti-African American, anti-Asian.”

Chancellor Syverud’s note to the campus community is as follows: