MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Eurasian eagle owl was discovered missing from the Central Park Zoo Thursday night with its exhibit vandalized, the zoo said. The bird has since been spotted, but not recovered as of Friday afternoon.

Zoo staff members were tracking it through Central Park as of Friday morning, officials said. The Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter account posted a photo of the owl at 9 a.m., saying it was spotted “high atop a tree on the southeast side of Central Park’s Hallett Sanctuary.”

The owl was discovered missing from its exhibit around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to zoo officials. “The exhibit had been vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut,” the zoo said in a statement. “Upon notification, a team was mobilized to search for the bird.”

Police and passersby spotted the bird on the sidewalk on Fifth Avenue, but it flew off, the zoo said. Zoo staff then found it perched in a tree and stayed with it through the night. At sunrise, the nocturnal bird flew into the park, where zoo staff have continued to keep an eye on it.