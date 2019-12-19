Central NY cobbler donates shoes to charity

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A cobbler in Central New York is donating thousands of pairs of shoes to charity this holiday season.

The Rescue Mission paid a visit to Ralph Rotella’s shoe shop this week to pick up the donations.

Rotella has hosted a shoe collection drive for the past few years. The first year, he took in 75 pairs, but this year, he has collected more than 18,000 pairs.

“You don’t have to give just at Christmas time.” he said. “You should give all year round. That’s what I do all year round, always collect, so everybody should not just collect stuff for Christmas, but you should do it all year round.”

Rotella now has a new goal. He wants to collect 20,000 pairs of shoes in 2020.