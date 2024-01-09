ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People from around New York State gathered in Albany on Tuesday to honor the 125th anniversary of Teddy Roosevelt becoming governor of New York.

Former New York governor George Pataki honored Theodore Roosevelt’s great-great-great grandson, Quentin, after the State of the State address. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s team brought Quentin to Albany as a guest for the address. The reception took place at the War Room Tavern.

Quentin said he was honored to take part in the events and knows how important his family’s legacy is. The 19-year old just finished his first semester at Princeton University.