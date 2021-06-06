Ceiling collapses in NYC apartment after mom reported year of leaks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For over a year, a New York City woman complained to building management that her home’s ceiling had been leaking, she said. Now, it’s an emergency situation impacting the health and safety of her family, she said.

Tathianna Kinch of Brooklyn was sleeping Sunday night when her ceiling collapsed in her fourth-floor apartment in Crown Heights. Her living room floor is covered in debris and garbage bags, and she has buckets everywhere to help soak up the water.

Kinch said she tried reaching out to the New York City Housing Authority for over a year about problems with her ceilings.