Cease and desists issued to unlicensed, unregulated dispensaries in Akwesasne

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has issued cease and desist orders on all unlicensed and unregulated dispensaries.

According to the tribe, this is pursuant to Tribal Council Resolution 2021-17, and the cease and desist orders have been issued until an adult-use marijuana ordinance has been enacted and tribal licenses have been issued. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is currently consulting with its members to develop such an ordinance.

The tribe stated that “recommendations and other input received from tribal members during the consultation sessions will be incorporated into the final version of the Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance. Once enacted by TCR, it will help regulate the cultivation, processing, and sale of recreational marijuana under tribal jurisdiction.”

However, until the Ordinance is enacted, the SRMT confirmed that those who engage in the sale or any commercial activity involving recreational marijuana prior to obtaining a license will be in violation of tribal law and subject to enforcement action.

The first of three community feedback sessions was held on April 22. Additional sessions will be held on April 29 and May 2. The cease and desist order was issued by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe on April 23.