CDC list of comorbidities, per Cuomo aide DeRosa

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, published guidance on expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 15. She took to Twitter on Friday, releasing a list of qualifying comorbidities and preexisting and underlying conditions.
Earlier on Friday, at the statewide COVID briefing, Gov. Cuomo said that New York is likely going to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
From DeRosa’s list, adults of any ages with the following conditions can be eligible for the vaccine:
- Cancer: current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pulmonary Disease: including, but not limited to, COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases
- Intellectual and Developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions: including, but not limited to, heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension
- Immunocompromised state: including, but not limited to, solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes
- Severe obesity: BMI greater than or equal to 40 kg/m^2
- Obesity: BMI of 30 kg/m^2 or higher, but less than 40 kg/m^2
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Cerebrovascular disease: affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain
- Neurologic conditions: including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia
- Liver disease
According to DeRosa, the list is subject to change as “additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state-specific data.”