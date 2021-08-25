Officers seize over $2M worth of fake watches at Rochester Airport

Counterfeit watches seized for Intellectual
Property Rights violations at the Rochester,
N.Y. Port of Entry (photo: CBP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A large number of counterfeit designer watches were seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rochester Airport Port of Entry.

They seized designer timepieces after officers inspected a shipment invoiced as “used quartz wristwatches,” according to CBP.

Officers thoroughly examined the merchandise and watches and determined them to be counterfeit. On August 15, the watches were seized for intellectual property rights violations. CBP reported that the items had a total suggested retail value of about $2.8 million.

“Our officers continue to do an amazing job targeting shipments and identifying these violations,” Rochester Port Director Ronald Menz said in a press release. “CBP plays a vital role in protecting consumers and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

This shipment was first identified at the Rochester Airport Port of Entry in July.

