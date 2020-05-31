Catskill sisters charged with attempted murder

New York, N.Y. (ABC) – Two sisters from Catskill have been charged with attempted murder after throwing a molotov cocktail at an NYPD van that was occupied by four officers at the time.

27-YEAR-OLD SAMANTHA SHADER AND 21-YEAR-OLD DARIAN SHADER are also facing multiple other charges, including attempted arson, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

The molotov cocktail was thrown during Friday night’s protests in New York City. Both sisters remain in police custody at this time.

