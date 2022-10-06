CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HBO is set to release its new season of the NXIVM-based documentary series “The Vow” on October 17. “The Vow Part II” appears to take a deep dive into NXIVM founder Keith Raniere’s inner circle.

NEWS10 has reported extensively on the federal trial, as well as the impact of NXIVM on its victims.

Get caught up on some of the latest stories about NXIVM before you watch:

The series will air every Monday on HBO at 9 p.m. You can watch the final trailer for “The Vow Part II” on Youtube.