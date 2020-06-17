Capital Region voters cast ballots for 2020-21 school year budgets

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Residents across the Capital Region cast their ballots for 2020-21 school budgets. The results started coming in Tuesday night.

DISTRICTYes/NoPass/Fail
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District3,672/1,425PASS
Chatham Central School District1205/569PASS
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District1,905/828PASS
Fort Plain Central School District241/46PASS
Galway Central School District Budget1,016/502PASS
Green Island Union Free District98/11PASS
Greenville CSD1,313/675PASS
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District948/288PASS
Lansingburgh Central School District 1,237/729PASS
Mohonasen Central School District1,356/661PASS
Rensselaer City School District560/1,130FAIL
Schenectady City School District3,203/1,090PASS
Stillwater Central School District1,023/364PASS
Whitehall Central Schools360/71PASS
Wynantskill Union Free School District360/183PASS

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak