Capital Region voters cast ballots for 2020-21 school year budgets

(NEWS10) — Residents across the Capital Region cast their ballots for 2020-21 school budgets. The results started coming in Tuesday night.
|DISTRICT
|Yes/No
|Pass/Fail
|Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
|3,672/1,425
|PASS
|Chatham Central School District
|1205/569
|PASS
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|1,905/828
|PASS
|Fort Plain Central School District
|241/46
|PASS
|Galway Central School District Budget
|1,016/502
|PASS
|Green Island Union Free District
|98/11
|PASS
|Greenville CSD
|1,313/675
|PASS
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|948/288
|PASS
|Lansingburgh Central School District
|1,237/729
|PASS
|Mohonasen Central School District
|1,356/661
|PASS
|Rensselaer City School District
|560/1,130
|FAIL
|Schenectady City School District
|3,203/1,090
|PASS
|Stillwater Central School District
|1,023/364
|PASS
|Whitehall Central Schools
|360/71
|PASS
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|360/183
|PASS
