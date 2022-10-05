WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman’s submission took home first place in the 2022 Erie Canalway photo contest. Out of 230 submissions, 12 were selected as winners in capturing the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

The images spanned the length of the canal system, from Hudson Falls to Tonawanda. Local winners included Stefanie Obkirchner of Amsterdam, who won first place in the “On the Water” category and second place in the “Classic Canal” category, and Susan Meyer of Schuylerville, who took home second in the “On the Water” category, Tim Stephen of Rotterdam Junction, who was the third-place finisher in the “On the Water” category, and Tina Baxter of Clifton Park, who finished third in the “Along the Trail” category.

Winning shots will be featured in the 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar. The public will be able to pick up a free calendar at libraries and visitor centers beginning in December.

2022 Erie Canalway photo contest winners:

Canal Communities

First place: “Starry Morning,” by Jeff Tracy of Lockport

Second place: “Lift Bridge Sunset,” by Nikki Bittner of Fairport

Third place: “Nightfall Magic,” by Jen Bernhardt of Camillus

On the Water

First place: “Unguarded,” by Stefanie Obkirchner of Amsterdam

Second place: “Buoy Tender,” by Susan Meyer of Schuylerville

Third place: “Yankee Hill Lock,” by Tim Stephen of Rotterdam Junction

Classic Canal

First place: “Passage to the East,” by Lee Williams of Lockport

Second place: “Tug on the Move,” by Stefanie Obkirchner of Amsterdam

Third place: “Hard at Work,” by Peggy Barringer of Albion

Along the Trail

First place: “Sunrise Stroll on the Erie Canal,” by Alan Schwartz of Rochester

Second place: “Autumn Paddle,” by Neil Sjoblom of Geneva

Third place: “Winter Walk,” by Tina Baxter of Clifton Park

All photos were provided by Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.