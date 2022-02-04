Capital Region residents make the best of a snowy situation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the wintry conditions can bring its own set of challenges, it can also be an opportunity to get out and have a little bit of fun. From Albany to Troy, people made the best of a snowy situation on Friday.

A mini Goldendoodle named Angus was seen living his best live on Friday morning in Washington Park.

“He would stay out here all day if I would let him, the snow is his absolute favorite thing in the whole world and he’s actually from Georgia so he has adapted very quickly,” said Liz Hunter, his owner.

At Frear Park, it was a rare sight. An untouched blanket of snow ready for sledders to change that.

While many dread cleaning off their cars, one Albany resident said he loves to clean off his car because it’s a great workout.