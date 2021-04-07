Capital Region public housing authorities receive $411K in emergency funding

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — It was announced on Tuesday that $1,161,357 is being allocated to public housing authorities (PHA) across New York for emergency funding. Of that total, $411,357 is being sent to two PHAs in the Capital Region.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand say the funding will help local New York PHAs increase health and safety measures for public housing residents. This will be achieved through the purchase of security equipment, surveillance cameras, lighting, and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and this federal investment helps public housing authorities get one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “Access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can effectively recover and thrive post-pandemic.”

“Safe, affordable, and reliable housing should be available for all New Yorkers regardless of their socioeconomic status,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal investment is a lifeline for communities drained by the pandemic and will help PHAs across NYS uphold safety standards.”

Recipients: