New York hospitalizations pass 2,000, a first since spring

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Capital Region has seen a steady increase in positivity since Saturday, nearing a Monday rate of 3%.
“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play—wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow—it’s that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: By holding each other to account and staying New York Tough.”
Today’s data is below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 295
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 408 (+17)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)
- Deaths – 29
- Total Deaths – 26,189
Statewide, the positivity rate is 3.18%. Within the focus zones, the positivity rate is 4.89%, but it’s down to 2.82% outside of microclusters. Within focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported Monday, yielding 1,355 positives. Elsewhere in New York, not counting focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported with 3,733 positives:
|Focus Zone
|11/1-11/7
% Positive
|11/8-11/14
% Positive
|7-day Rolling
Average
|11/15
% Positive
|11/16
% Positive
|Brooklyn orange zone
|3.33%
|3.92%
|3.50%
|3.50%
|2.91%
|Queens yellow zone
|2.96%
|3.48%
|3.45%
|3.88%
|4.17%
|Rockland County yellow zone
|2.96%
|2.23%
|2.32%
|2.93%
|5.28%
|Orange County yellow zone
|1.96%
|2.34%
|2.62%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|Broome County yellow zone
|4.13%
|3.39%
|2.77%
|3.47%
|2.46%
|Chemung County orange zone
|6.45%
|4.59%
|4.17%
|1.57%
|5.74%
|Westchester County orange zone
|7.46%
|9.34%
|8.01%
|3.95%
|7.42%
|Erie County yellow zone
|5.35%
|7.30%
|7.33%
|6.36%
|8.05%
|Monroe County yellow zone
|4.06%
|5.54%
|5.13%
|4.77%
|3.68%
|Onondaga County yellow zone
|4.68%
|6.58%
|6.47%
|5.84%
|8.42%
|Staten Island yellow-zone
|3.00%
|4.33%
|4.33%
|3.23%
|4.81%
|Tioga County yellow zone
|10.03%
|10.81%
|9.37%
|6.25%
|7.14%
|All focus areas
|3.83%
|4.84%
|4.67%
|4.19%
|4.89%
|Statewide, including focus areas
|1.95%
|2.86%
|2.88%
|2.80%
|3.18%
|Statewide, excluding focus areas
|1.81%
|2.47%
|2.52%
|2.50%
|2.82%
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Capital Region
|2.0%
|2.3%
|2.8%
|Central New York
|4.6%
|3.9%
|4.5%
|Finger Lakes
|4.3%
|4.3%
|3.7%
|Long Island
|2.7%
|3.5%
|3.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.6%
|3.0%
|4.3%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.0%
|1.7%
|3.1%
|New York City
|2.2%
|2.3%
|2.9%
|North Country
|1.8%
|1.8%
|2.2%
|Southern Tier
|2.4%
|1.4%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|5.6%
|5.2%
|6.5%
In total, 568,778 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,653
|81
|Allegany
|667
|17
|Broome
|4,469
|38
|Cattaraugus
|695
|12
|Cayuga
|654
|15
|Chautauqua
|1,265
|17
|Chemung
|2,404
|24
|Chenango
|512
|6
|Clinton
|384
|4
|Columbia
|895
|9
|Cortland
|779
|8
|Delaware
|281
|1
|Dutchess
|6,308
|84
|Erie
|18,410
|392
|Essex
|234
|3
|Franklin
|195
|6
|Fulton
|403
|2
|Genesee
|635
|20
|Greene
|593
|6
|Hamilton
|26
|0
|Herkimer
|508
|4
|Jefferson
|339
|7
|Lewis
|253
|6
|Livingston
|509
|10
|Madison
|739
|12
|Monroe
|10,891
|211
|Montgomery
|331
|6
|Nassau
|54,715
|406
|Niagara
|2,798
|45
|NYC
|285,275
|1,934
|Oneida
|3,667
|64
|Onondaga
|8,084
|192
|Ontario
|986
|17
|Orange
|15,283
|101
|Orleans
|526
|5
|Oswego
|1,006
|19
|Otsego
|470
|4
|Putnam
|2,243
|57
|Rensselaer
|1,364
|31
|Rockland
|20,044
|140
|Saratoga
|1,741
|47
|Schenectady
|1,920
|30
|Schoharie
|155
|10
|Schuyler
|237
|6
|Seneca
|220
|6
|St. Lawrence
|603
|30
|Steuben
|1,448
|14
|Suffolk
|54,055
|402
|Sullivan
|1,993
|12
|Tioga
|973
|16
|Tompkins
|820
|9
|Ulster
|2,835
|35
|Warren
|515
|8
|Washington
|407
|3
|Wayne
|808
|28
|Westchester
|44,975
|399
|Wyoming
|363
|9
|Yates
|217
|8
On Monday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,189.
|County
|New deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|11
|Kings
|2
|Lewis
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Tioga
|1
