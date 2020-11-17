New York hospitalizations pass 2,000, a first since spring

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Capital Region has seen a steady increase in positivity since Saturday, nearing a Monday rate of 3%.

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play—wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow—it’s that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: By holding each other to account and staying New York Tough.”

Today’s data is below:

Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)

– 2,124 (+156) Patients Newly Admitted – 295

– 295 Hospital Counties – 50

– 50 Number ICU – 408 (+17)

– 408 (+17) Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)

– 176 (+18) Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)

– 82,022 (+114) Deaths – 29

– 29 Total Deaths – 26,189

Statewide, the positivity rate is 3.18%. Within the focus zones, the positivity rate is 4.89%, but it’s down to 2.82% outside of microclusters. Within focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported Monday, yielding 1,355 positives. Elsewhere in New York, not counting focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported with 3,733 positives:

Focus Zone 11/1-11/7

% Positive 11/8-11/14

% Positive 7-day Rolling

Average 11/15

% Positive 11/16

% Positive Brooklyn orange zone 3.33% 3.92% 3.50% 3.50% 2.91% Queens yellow zone 2.96% 3.48% 3.45% 3.88% 4.17% Rockland County yellow zone 2.96% 2.23% 2.32% 2.93% 5.28% Orange County yellow zone 1.96% 2.34% 2.62% 0.00% 2.01% Broome County yellow zone 4.13% 3.39% 2.77% 3.47% 2.46% Chemung County orange zone 6.45% 4.59% 4.17% 1.57% 5.74% Westchester County orange zone 7.46% 9.34% 8.01% 3.95% 7.42% Erie County yellow zone 5.35% 7.30% 7.33% 6.36% 8.05% Monroe County yellow zone 4.06% 5.54% 5.13% 4.77% 3.68% Onondaga County yellow zone 4.68% 6.58% 6.47% 5.84% 8.42% Staten Island yellow-zone 3.00% 4.33% 4.33% 3.23% 4.81% Tioga County yellow zone 10.03% 10.81% 9.37% 6.25% 7.14% All focus areas 3.83% 4.84% 4.67% 4.19% 4.89% Statewide, including focus areas 1.95% 2.86% 2.88% 2.80% 3.18% Statewide, excluding focus areas 1.81% 2.47% 2.52% 2.50% 2.82%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday Sunday Monday Capital Region 2.0% 2.3% 2.8% Central New York 4.6% 3.9% 4.5% Finger Lakes 4.3% 4.3% 3.7% Long Island 2.7% 3.5% 3.5% Mid-Hudson 3.6% 3.0% 4.3% Mohawk Valley 2.0% 1.7% 3.1% New York City 2.2% 2.3% 2.9% North Country 1.8% 1.8% 2.2% Southern Tier 2.4% 1.4% 0.7% Western New York 5.6% 5.2% 6.5%

In total, 568,778 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,653 81 Allegany 667 17 Broome 4,469 38 Cattaraugus 695 12 Cayuga 654 15 Chautauqua 1,265 17 Chemung 2,404 24 Chenango 512 6 Clinton 384 4 Columbia 895 9 Cortland 779 8 Delaware 281 1 Dutchess 6,308 84 Erie 18,410 392 Essex 234 3 Franklin 195 6 Fulton 403 2 Genesee 635 20 Greene 593 6 Hamilton 26 0 Herkimer 508 4 Jefferson 339 7 Lewis 253 6 Livingston 509 10 Madison 739 12 Monroe 10,891 211 Montgomery 331 6 Nassau 54,715 406 Niagara 2,798 45 NYC 285,275 1,934 Oneida 3,667 64 Onondaga 8,084 192 Ontario 986 17 Orange 15,283 101 Orleans 526 5 Oswego 1,006 19 Otsego 470 4 Putnam 2,243 57 Rensselaer 1,364 31 Rockland 20,044 140 Saratoga 1,741 47 Schenectady 1,920 30 Schoharie 155 10 Schuyler 237 6 Seneca 220 6 St. Lawrence 603 30 Steuben 1,448 14 Suffolk 54,055 402 Sullivan 1,993 12 Tioga 973 16 Tompkins 820 9 Ulster 2,835 35 Warren 515 8 Washington 407 3 Wayne 808 28 Westchester 44,975 399 Wyoming 363 9 Yates 217 8

On Monday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,189.