ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Seventy years have passed, but people gained access to 1950 Census data on the U.S. Census Bureau’s website Friday. The data was released as a special edition by the Bureau and compares data to the most recent census in 2020.

New York has approximately 5.4 million more people than it did in 1950. There were 14,830,192 New Yorkers in 1950, compared to 20,201,249 in 2020.

County data shows the population grew for every county in the Capital Region except Montgomery. In 1950 the county had a population of 59,594. By 2020 its population fell by 10,062 to 49,532.

The overall Capital Region population grew by 357,705, from 880,953 in 1950 to 357,705 in 2020. Saratoga County gained the most residents in those 70 years, 160,640, and Fulton County gained the least residents, 2,303.

Check out the population difference in all Capital Region counties below:

County 1950 Population 2020 Population Difference Albany 239,386 314,848 +75,462 Columbia 43,182 61,570 +18,388 Fulton 51,021 53,324 +2,303 Greene 28,745 47,931 +19,186 Montgomery 59,594 49,532 -10,062 Rensselaer 132,607 161,130 +28,523 Saratoga 74,869 235,509 +160,640 Schenectady 142,497 158,061 +15,564 Schoharie 22,703 29,714 +7,011 Warren 39,205 65,737 +26,532 Washington 47,144 61,302 +14,158 Capital Region total 880,953 1,238,658 +357,705 New York total 14,830,192 20,201,249 +5,371,057 U.S. Census Bureau

New York City remained the most populated city in 1950 (7.9 million) and 2020 (8.8 million). The entire U.S. population in 1950 was 151,325,798, it grew by approximately 180.2 million to 331,449,281 in 2020.

Sex, race, the number of housing units, education, and occupational data were also compared by the Census Bureau. In 1950, 57.4% of the population aged 17 or older had a high school diploma. In 2020, 88.5% of the population aged 18 or older had graduated high school. The average median household income grew by $77,871, from $3,073 in 1949 to $80,944 in 2019.